The mission of Philadelphia Stories is to cultivate a community of writers, artists, and readers in the Greater Philadelphia Area through publications, professional development, and promotion of area writers.
Publication
Since 2004, Philadelphia Stories has published writers and artists from the Greater Delaware Valley in its free magazine, reaching more than 5,000 readers every quarter.
Professional Development
Philadelphia Stories hosts affordable writing workshops each year, including the Push to Publish conference for emerging and established writers...
Promotion
Philadelphia Stories promotes writing and art from the Greater Delaware Valley regionally and nationally through events like readings, contests, book release parties, and more.